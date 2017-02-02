× ‘Lost continent’ found under island in Indian Ocean

Scientists say they’ve found a “lost continent” under an island in the Indian Ocean.

According to researchers, when the supercontinent Gondwana started to break up about 200 million years ago, a piece of the Earth’s crust broke off from the island of Madagascar. Over time, the crust was covered with “young lava” from volcanic eruptions on the island of Mauritius.

The island of Mauritius is no older than 9 million years old. However, researchers found remnants of the mineral zircon that are “far too old to belong on the island.”

Some of the remnants are 3 billion years old.

“The fact that we have found zircons of this age proves that there are much older crustal materials under Mauritius that could only have originated from a continent,” the lead author, Lewis Ashwal, said in the report published in Nature Communications.