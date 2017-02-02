Local shelter to feature adoptable pets in Puppy Bowl fundraiser

GOLDEN, Colo. — You can catch the annual Puppy Bowl on national TV Sunday or, even better, you can watch the action live here in Colorado tomorrow.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl seems to be the one thing all football fans can agree on as viewers watch adorable shelter pooches face off, competing for treats, toys and attention.

The popular event first aired in 2005 and has gained steam with each passing year.

If you can’t tune into the national show, Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden will hold their own game on Friday.

The fundraiser will feature more than 20 puppies from the shelter, all available for immediate adoption.

The show starts at 11 a.m. at the shelter located at 580 McIntyre Street.

The puppies featured in the show will be adopted on a first come, first serve basis and are priced at $500.

According to a spokesperson with FAS, the profits from the fundraiser go to a good cause and will help multiple animals.

“All the money will go toward care for other animals at the shelter, which includes food, housing, and any medical needs. We often have cases of animals needing surgery, mass removals dental work,etc.”

Foothills Animal Shelter cares for over 9,200 orphaned pets each year and never turns any animal away.

All adoptions include a spay or neuter surgery, initial vaccines, a microchip and a veterinary office visit.