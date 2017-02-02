Icy roads create treacherous conditions across metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fog and freezing drizzle made for treacherous conditions across the Denver metro area on Thursday morning.

Several accidents, including five fatal crashes in northern Colorado, were reported on interstates and highways, and numerous schools and businesses reported delays and closures.

Several crashes were reported on Interstate 25, and several cities and counties went on accident alert. A winter weather advisory for freezing drizzle and ice accumulation expired at 9 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol recommended drivers take extra precaution and to slow down.

IF you have to drive today, drive for the conditions: allow extra time, distance, check the route first, be prepared, & SLOW DOWN. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 2, 2017

