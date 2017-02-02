Icy roads create treacherous conditions across metro area

DENVER -- Fog and freezing drizzle made for treacherous conditions across the Denver metro area on Thursday morning.
Several accidents, including five fatal crashes in northern Colorado, were reported on interstates and highways, and numerous schools and businesses reported delays and closures.
Several crashes were reported on Interstate 25, and several cities and counties went on accident alert. A winter weather advisory for freezing drizzle and ice accumulation expired at 9 a.m.
The Colorado State Patrol recommended drivers take extra precaution and to slow down.
IF you have to drive today, drive for the conditions: allow extra time, distance, check the route first, be prepared, & SLOW DOWN.
— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 2, 2017
Freezing drizzle overnight has left a glaze of ice on EVERYTHING. Your car, the roads… Take care this morning! #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/DFR2YDUk69
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
I-25NB reopened at Hamden after multiple ax. Caution. Responders still on scene. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/GiKBHGM0mC
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) February 2, 2017
Please take it easy- I25 is now OPEN at Hampden but icy @Gooddayco #Cotraffic pic.twitter.com/25RKEVaWzq
— Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) February 2, 2017
one of the cars being taken away from I25 at Hampden- @Gooddayco #Cotraffic pic.twitter.com/ObOOSh5Zpv
— Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) February 2, 2017
Pictured: My drive into work this morning. Seriously…the roads are super slick. Be careful! #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/rBFfFgOTLs
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
Several school and business closures and delays have been reported. https://t.co/evwg1WfHp1 pic.twitter.com/zXjK1x0lX5
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 2, 2017
I-25 NB at Hampden back open, some lanes still blocked. New closure I-70 WB between Quebec & Monaco. @HankCary is there now. #teamcoverage
— Amanda Zitzman (@AmandaZitzman) February 2, 2017
Roads are icy…drive careful and take your time this morning! https://t.co/DdLvj8E4wp
— CHPD (@CHVPD) February 2, 2017
Do you park your car outside? This is what it is going to look like this morning. Grab the scraper! #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/t3FmCbqgc2
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
Ice in Denver metro significant this morning. Be careful. #denver @channel2kwgn @ch2daybreak
— Natalie Tysdal (@NatalieTysdal) February 2, 2017
"CDOT has been treating roadways but many areas are expected to remain slick until about 9 a.m." – @ColoradoDOT #COwx
— Amanda Zitzman (@AmandaZitzman) February 2, 2017
"If you are involved in a crash, stay in your vehicle, keep your seatbelt buckled, call 911 & wait for [emergency responders]."-@ColoradoDOT
— Amanda Zitzman (@AmandaZitzman) February 2, 2017
"Many crashes could be avoided if motorists SLOW DOWN, use
caution and drive for the conditions." – @ColoradoDOT #COwx
— Amanda Zitzman (@AmandaZitzman) February 2, 2017
BOULDER! Icy roads/slick conditions. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/Kep12oUN4E
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) February 2, 2017
Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter. #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/fFvD6UozHm
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 2, 2017
Mind the ice! Stopping distances on side roads are a lot longer than usual today. #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/UI78G4ekEJ
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
New crash I25 at NB Belleview- slick roads @Gooddayco #Cotraffic pic.twitter.com/ZYP8wpIrwJ
— Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) February 2, 2017
All lanes of I-70 open b/t Quebec & Monaco;Rd icy slower spd advised
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 2, 2017
EMS crews on scene at crash SB25 @ Belleview, right lane blocked @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/s5Yq8tqoy2
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) February 2, 2017
ICY ROADS out there this morning! We've got live updates on your weather and traffic https://t.co/lDipZ4PMz2
— Meagan O'Halloran (@MeaganFOX31) February 2, 2017
Snow covered, icy parking lots CU Boulder. Details @channel2kwgn @KDVR pic.twitter.com/u0AlnVVgZb
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) February 2, 2017
Here's a live look at any sharp corner in Denver this morning. Watch out, it's icy!! #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/VJczWtckjc
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
An icy wing after sitting in freezing drizzle all night at DEN. #COwx pic.twitter.com/vj4AIXqvtO
— Paul Thompson (@FlyingPhotog) February 2, 2017
No cancellations or major delays this morning but roads may be slick in places. Allow extra drive time and use slower speeds
— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 2, 2017
Be extra careful this morning walking to your car or workplace! Sidewalks are very slick due to freezing drizzle overnight.
— Denver Public Works (@DenPublicWorks) February 2, 2017
Less Freezing Fog East of I-25 Versus West of I-25….Fog Map: pic.twitter.com/Pm3i51Q6jC
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) February 2, 2017
Off-highway crashes in the last half hour:
Yosemite/Syracuse
Mississippi/Peoria
Alameda/Ironton
Northfield/Dallas
BE SAFE!
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) February 2, 2017
#Breaking injury accident at 36th and Uinta. One child taken to Children's after possible ejection. The extent of his injuries are unknown pic.twitter.com/zlgA8FFdz1
— Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) February 2, 2017
#Update the child did not sustain Serious Bodily injuries
— Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) February 2, 2017
Areas west of I-25 light snow, ice and drizzle. Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/PBc12QsLg9
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) February 2, 2017
What else can I say? It's like a glazed donut in places this morning…conditions improve towards Lunch: pic.twitter.com/G1F42in4HJ
— Chris Tomer (@chris_tomer) February 2, 2017
Watch it, there may be ice under that from freezing drizzle over night! #cowx #kdvr https://t.co/dk3JzSKJif
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
Due to icy road conditions some buses are experiencing delays, check your bus locations here: https://t.co/ekS3TGIGox
— RTD (@RideRTD) February 2, 2017
Protest banners added to you slow drive along I25 @Gooddayco #Cotraffic pic.twitter.com/96cdMe4rzk
— Ken Clark (@KenClarkTV) February 2, 2017
Freezing drizzle, patchy fog & isolated snow showers will continue thru the day across NE CO. Snow showers & west winds: Mountains. #COwx pic.twitter.com/N2DysLO9Dg
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 2, 2017
#Boulder has received 0.08 inches of freezing rain as of 7 a.m., per @mattkelsch #cowx
— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) February 2, 2017
Good morning from KCC. Slower speeds advised this am. CDOT has been out working on roads. #slowdown #cowx #ice pic.twitter.com/alC36NAaIL
— Kit Carson Co S.O. (@KCCSheriff) February 2, 2017
Timesaver Traffic drive times along 25 6th Ave & 225 @channel2kwgn Add extra time to your commute! @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/bCYQxPIiaI
— Sam Boik (@SamBoik) February 2, 2017
Scraper Alert! Ice is not your friend this AM ! Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/Od4DLmtXxq
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) February 2, 2017
If it's stuck to our camera, it's stuck to the road. Make sure to take it easy! #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/D8HdnQ4s2K
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
Child ejected from SUV in crash on icy road in northeast Denver https://t.co/5QJbq2mq7d pic.twitter.com/o2a4X9GuEH
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 2, 2017
We are currently on accident alert. Roads are slick this morning. Please drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/Da9cenD6YB
— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) February 2, 2017
For Statewide Road Conditions, including Metro Denver, a great place to check is CDOT. Icy Spots this morning. https://t.co/Pv7NCSXPLK #COwx pic.twitter.com/dVlGx9hwXs
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 2, 2017
From Genesee, west, visibility is still only about 1/4 mile with freezing fog. @chris_tomer @SamBoik
— Dara Bitler (@SportsWithDara) February 2, 2017
The good news about the ice? We can all practice our Risky Business slide. Bad news? Roads will stay slick until this afternoon. #cowx #kdvr pic.twitter.com/0ows4YfcWp
— Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) February 2, 2017
Big John at the controls of 'The Beast' in snow/ice in Boulder! Details @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/p4pm5GqADY
— jimhooley (@jimhooley) February 2, 2017
School bus involved in crash at East 23rd and Colorado near the Denver Zoo. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ePB9Rr3The
— FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 2, 2017
You can SEE the difference. A "porthole" thru the ice doesn't work! Clear off ALL the ice BEFORE driving! pic.twitter.com/KjFsCDc3g9
— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 2, 2017
A beautiful, icy morning in the mountains! #ColoradoLive pic.twitter.com/QhV7L75s3M
— Dara Bitler (@SportsWithDara) February 2, 2017
#BREAKING Non-injury accident involving a school bus and an Ford SUV at 23rd and Colorado. No injuries to students on the bus. EB 23 closed pic.twitter.com/uptGftZNO3
— Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) February 2, 2017
Note to self on an icy morning in Denver! @MattMakens @chris_tomer @Denver7Traffic @PinpointWX @ch2daybreak @WeatherNation #cowx @SamBoik pic.twitter.com/8mF3seNWQ5
— MAD Hippies Life (@MAD_Hippies) February 2, 2017
Hwy 50 & 67 – Multiple crashes to include a semi roll-over. Injuries reported. Road VERY ICY. Avoid the area.
— CSP Canon City (@CSP_CanonCity) February 2, 2017
Hwy 50 traffic will be detoured onto Hwy 67 for crash investigation and clean up. Hwy 67 is also very icy. pic.twitter.com/5cKLgaNNai
— CSP Canon City (@CSP_CanonCity) February 2, 2017