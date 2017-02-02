I Heart Denver Store: Unique 2 Colorado business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some like to call it a 'gift store' for folks visiting the mile high city. But those who shop at the the 'I Heart Denver Store' on a regular basis, know it's way more than that.

Not only does it feature some of the most unique and bizarre Colorado themed clothing you'll ever find, but it also showcases artwork from local artists.

"They’re from Denver as well as other parts of Colorado," said Brent Senft, Store Manager at Denver's 16th Street Mall location.

Senft said the store has a great relationship with the 200+ artists it works with. So much so, they give them 70% of the money received from their purchased work.

"We’re trying to boost the creative economy here so they can grow and expand their business," Senft explained.

The 'I Heart Denver Store' was created more than six years ago by Samuel Schimek. Since then, it has grown quite a bit. It recently added a new store location in Littleton, as well as an online store. You can learn more about it, by visiting its Facebook Page.

