Foreclosures increase in Denver for first time since 2007

DENVER — Foreclosure cases increased 4.2 percent in Denver despite a drop in most of the state last year, the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office said Thursday.

“With the strong real estate market, we anticipated the number of foreclosure filings to go down in 2016. Instead they went up,” Denver Clerk and Recorder Debra Johnson said.

There were 720 foreclosures in Denver in 2016, 30 more than in 2015.

“If there’s a bright side to that, it’s that the homes we had to sell at foreclosure auction usually sold for more than was owed,” Johnson said. “So we were able to return more money to homeowners.”

Still, it was the first time since 2007 that there was an increase in foreclosures in the city.

The city also used emerging technology to put foreclosure auctions online in 2016.

“We are the first county in Colorado to take our foreclosure auctions online,” Johnson said. “By using this innovative technology, our staff can better spend their time helping homeowners and nimbly responding to the economic climate.”

Statewide, there were 9,158 foreclosure filings last year, an 18 percent decrease. The most foreclosure filings in Denver was in 2007, when there were 8,240.