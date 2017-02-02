Experts: Add reggae and soft rock to your dog’s playlist

GLASGOW, Scotland — Researchers have shown that classical music can have a calming effect on canines, but a study found you might want to update your best friend’s playlist.

The Scottish SPCA and the University of Glasgow have released a report that suggests dogs have different tastes in music.

“Overall, the response to different genres was mixed highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences,” professor Neil Evans said.

“That being said, reggae music and soft rock showed the highest positive changes in behavior.”

Researchers also said variety is important because dogs will eventually get accustomed to tunes played on repeat and it won’t be as effective at calming them down.

“The Scottish SPCA will be investing in sound systems for all their kennels,” the animal welfare agency said at the end of the report. “In the future every (center) will be able to offer our four footed friends a canine approved playlist with the view to extending this research to other species in the charity’s care.”