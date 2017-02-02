Driver pays for parking in Denver, still receives ticket and warning letter from collections attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Finding parking in downtown Denver can be a major headache. But for one driver, he not only found a parking spot – he paid for it, and still received a ticket.

After months of trying to resolve the issue with the company and a final straw of receiving a letter from an attorney threatening debt collection, he and his wife contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Sonja Meyer said her husband had been in jury duty for a week, and on the last day he had the parking routine down.

She said he paid $10 to ABM parking at 1901 Curtis St, placed the ticket (which expired at 6 a.m. the next day) on the dash, and went to the courthouse for jury duty. When he returned to his vehicle, he found an $80 ticket on the windshield.

“We have four children, one in college, and $80 is a lot of money,” Meyer said. “It goes a long way and I don’t want to waste $80.”

Meyer then gathered the receipts, sent it off to ABM Parking’s complaints department, and did not get a response. Then the family received another notice from ABM saying they still owe $80, so she tried sending the proof again, but once again did not get a response.

Then came the final straw. On Tuesday, the Meyers received a letter from ABM’s lawyer threatening to send the case to collections.

“That’s when we contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers,” Meyer said.

The Problem Solvers confirmed the documents, called ABM, and after being transferred multiple times were told to email the communications department.

We sent an email, and even visited ABM’s office in Englewood. But just like the Meyers – we received no response. We even called the attorney who sent the Meyers the letter, and have yet to hear back.

“When we started to have this problem, I began to think to myself how many other people are dealing with this,” Meyer said. “How many people are getting $80 tickets and in the end get the lawyer letter and just go ‘OK we can’t take care of that, let’s just pay for it’?”

The Meyers are not giving up, and neither are the Problem Solvers. They say that the $80 ticket will not be paid until we hear back from ABM, or the attorney.