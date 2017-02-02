× Driver charged in crash that killed 16-year-old Legacy H.S. student

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A driver has been charged in the crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in Westminster.

Joren Coates was hit by a car on North Federal Boulevard on Dec. 3. He was standing in the median with his bicycle when he was hit.

Police said he was killed instantly.

Coates was a junior at Legacy High School and a member of the school band.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced that Ana Faragoza of Thornton has been charged with careless driving resulting in death.

A witness told police a female driver sideswiped a car on Federal near West 104th Avenue, then continued driving northbound and hit Coates at West 112th Avenue, police said.

The driver remained on scene and was later treated for minor injuries.

Investigators said they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.

Faragoza is due in Adams County Court on Feb. 28.