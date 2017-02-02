Delaware prison standoff ends with one corrections employee dead

SMYRNA, Del. — One of the prison employees held hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Delaware has been pronounced dead, according to a Thursday statement from the Department of Corrections.

The other prison official was rescued safely, and she is being treated at a local hospital, the statement said.

On Wednesday, inmates initially took four employees hostage and released two of them later that day, according to Perry Phelps, the state corrections commissioner.

The all-men’s facility, which is the largest in the state, was placed on lockdown and surrounded by police as authorities worked to free the remaining pair.

“We’ve put all the resources that we have to bear to get our employees out,” said Gov. John Carney in a news conference.

The incident began shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when a corrections officer radioed for help in a building that houses more than 100 inmates.

It’s unclear what triggered the call for assistance. When backup arrived to the building, four corrections employees were taken hostage.

Robert Coupe, Secretary of Delaware’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said he couldn’t speculate on the inmates’ motives.

Around 2:30 p.m., one corrections officer was released and taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a second officer was let go, Coupe said. A helicopter showed footage of the second hostage being wheeled out on a stretcher. That person is undergoing a health evaluation, officials said.

Along with the two hostages, 27 inmates who had been in the same building were released and back in custody. But officials couldn’t say whether those inmates also had been held against their will.