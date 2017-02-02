‘Highly intoxicated’ Colorado Springs woman arrested after 2 children left alone at Nebraska motel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A Colorado Springs woman was arrested Tuesday for child neglect, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska said Thursday.

Deputies were called a Motel 6 in North Platte, Neb., about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report that 34-year-old Sabra Goff had left her children alone.

When deputies arrived, they found a 2-year-old child and 4-month-old infant in a motel room being cared for by motel staff.

Deputies soon found Goff, who was apparently shopping and “appeared highly intoxicated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Goff was arrested for child neglect and taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center. The children were placed with the Department of Health and Human Services.