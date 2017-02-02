× Colorado Muslims contacted feds about Joshua Cummings before deadly shooting of RTD officer

A group of Muslims in Colorado warned federal law enforcement officials that Joshua Cummings was “pretty advanced on his path of radicalization” and was “not listening to reason” back in December.

Investigators believe Joshua Cummings, 37, targeted RTD security officer Scott Von Lanken in what’s being described as an execution-style killing.

Von Lanken, 56, was shot just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at 16th and Wynkoop streets on Union Station Plaza, one block from Union Station, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said two women were asking Von Lanken about light rail routes when a man approached from behind, pointed a gun at the officer’s neck and fired.

Law enforcement sources said Cummings had jihadist materials inside his backpack when he was arrested.

On Thursday, FOX31 Denver obtained an email sent to the Department of Homeland Security on Dec. 24, 2016. The author’s name was redacted.

The email states that a man who identified himself only as “Joshua” attended a lunch for people who have converted to Islam.

The email warns that Joshua “feels that it [is] okay to fight now (not jihad/struggle, but actually fight), here to establish the rule of Islam.”

Joshua incorrectly cited a verse from the Quran, claiming the Prophet Musa was asked to kill his entire community, the author of the email states.

Joshua had also “publicly rebuked” the presenter at a previous event for being “soft” and “not supporting enough the Hudud laws (criminal laws in shariah,)” according to the email.

“After talking to him for some time, he agreed to meet with some Imams to clarify his thoughts,” the author states. “I am hoping to arrange a meeting of of of the stronger/more knowledgeable Imams with him to see if he can be mellowed a bit. But I doubt it would help. He is not listening to reason.”

Cummings has an advisement hearing Friday, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Von Lanken, of Loveland, was a former pastor at a church and left behind a wife and two daughters.