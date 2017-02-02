Child ejected from SUV in crash on icy road in northeast Denver

DENVER — A child was ejected from an SUV in a crash on icy roads on Thursday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The accident happened at East 36th Avenue and Uinta Street in northeast Denver about 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe lost control, spun out and slammed into a Jeep Liberty.

The child was ejected out of the back window of the vehicle and taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado. The extent of her injuries are unknown, but firefighters said the girl did not suffer serious bodily injuries.

A woman was also taken to a hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Icy conditions led to numerous crashes and spinouts on metro Denver area interstates and roads on Thursday morning.