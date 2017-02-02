Chef unaware of food safety brings ski town Restaurant Report Card ‘F’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Problem Solvers went to the mountains for this week's Restaurant Report Card. Winter Park was our destination for this report.

Mountain Grind Coffee and Bistro

This breakfast and lunch spot scored 13 critical violations in its inspection January 5. The critical mistakes included:

Employees not washing their hands

Worker handled food with bare hands

Chef unaware of food safety

Coolers were not holding food cold enough

The owner Susan Volk said she’s been in business for 12 years and fired the cook who was in charge the day of the inspection. Volk sent the following statement:

“At our last inspection, our person cooking demonstrated poor knowledge and skills. We followed up with additional training. But have since terminated that individual. We had some equipment issues that have been fixed. And we keep a thorough daily temperature log on food items and equipment. We serve the highest quality of local and organic ingredients. We make sausage and chorizo from scratch. We bake our own pastries and bread with organic flours and pure cane sugar. It only makes sense that we pay the same attention to detail in the operations of our facility. There is always room for improvement and we are always striving to do so.”

Mountain Grind is located on Highway 40 in Winter Park.

Casa Mexico Restaurant

The inspector cited the Winter Park location for 17 critical violations found during August and January inspections in 2016. The critical mistakes included:

Employees not washing their hands.

Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods

Continuously used equipment was not cleaned and sanitized every 4 hours

Food was not held at the correct temperatures

The manager was not at the restaurant when we stopped by, but an employee said she was not allowed to speak about the inspection. Casa passed its follow up inspections. The restaurant is located at 47 Cooper Creek Way in Winter Park.

Starbucks

There was not a full service restaurant in Winter Park without critical violations two inspections in a row, so Starbucks wins the “A” award. The location had no violations in its most recent inspection. Starbucks is located at 201 Zephyr Way in Winter Park.

How restaurants appear on our Ski Town Report Card

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

