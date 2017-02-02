Animal control officer climbs tree to catch someone’s feathered friend

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police have some good news for the owner of a pretty bird.

Apparently, the bird’s owner thought the bird had been killed by crows. Some witnesses told police they saw the bird being attacked.

But on Wednesday, the police department tweeted a video of the colorful bird perched on an officer’s shoulder, enjoying some sunflower seeds.

We are looking for the owner who thinks their bird didn't survive a crow attack. We are happy to report that they were wrong. pic.twitter.com/pcoA5R5sa2 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 1, 2017

In a tweet, police said an animal control officer actually climbed a tree to reach the bird and used sunflower seeds to lure it to him!

The bird is waiting at the Humane Society of Boulder Valley for its owner to come take it home, police told FOX31 Denver on Thursday morning.