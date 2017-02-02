Boulder Police Animal Control searching for parakeet’s owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER -- If only birds could talk, because if they could, it would make Officer Taylor Barnes job a lot easier.

The parakeet, called a Sun Conure, whom we'll call "Lucky" for now, was found up a tree near Folsom Street and 26th Avenue in Boulder.

"A resident called dispatch and said 'I just came out of my house and I'm heading to work and there's a tropical bird in my tree,'" Officer Taylor Barnes of Boulder Police Animal Control said.

When he responded, he located Lucky, and did what any respectable animal control officer would do.

He climbed the tree.

"My main concern was the inclement weather because it was so cold."

With experience, confidence, and a ladder the bird man of Boulder took Lucky into protective custody.

Earlier in the day, Lucky's owner was in the area, looking for his bird.

Some witnesses at the scene said they saw Lucky, but he was being carried away by a crow, presumably as the crow's lunch.

Dejected, Lucky's owner left the scene.

"We're reaching out to residents. Just kind of spreading the word to see if we can make sure that the person doesn't go off to Petco and get a new Sun Conure," Officer Barnes said.

Lucky is described as a parakeet, male, well, maybe female, we just don't know for sure.

He's four years old and loves sunflower seeds. He has a scar on his right cheek and a song in his heart. If you, or someone you know may know Lucky, please chirp the Boulder Valley Humane Society.

Give a bird a break.