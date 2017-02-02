Are you immune to mumps?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- An outbreak of mumps in Colorado has many families wondering if they are immune, and some are getting tested.

So far this year 14 cases of the mumps have been diagnosed in Colorado. Those numbers are alarming considering our state only saw 17 cases in all of last year. Nationally numbers are on the rise as well.

Any Lab Test Now in Centennial is offering a blood test to see if a person is immune, or if they need to get the vaccine.

The MMR vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella is given in two doses. The first is generally given around age one, and the second is generally given between ages 4 and 6. With both doses the vaccine is 88% effective.

But many people don’t have documentation, and are not sure if they are protected. “A lot of people don`t have their records, and they are kind of confused. They are not sure, especially if they are college age, they don`t know,” said Chris Wolfe, a supervisor at Any Lab Test Now.

College campuses can be a breeding ground for mumps.

“We know that outbreaks that occur in schools, they are highly contagious. There is a high infection rate. If you don`t have documentation of your vaccines, you can get a lab test, or you can get re-vaccinated,” said Dr. Kristin Woodward. She said that immunity can wane over time, but the CDC says a third shot is only considered in special circumstances.

The test at Any Lab Test Now costs $49 and takes about 15 minutes. Results come back in two to six business days.

Symptoms of mumps