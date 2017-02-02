On Saturday, February 4, A Chocolate Affair takes over downtown Arvada with more than fifteen different chocolate samples (at $1 each), a chocolate treasure hunt, and a baking contest to celebrate chocolate chip cookies and brownies. Tickets for samples can be purchased beginning at 11 a.m. in Olde Town Square or at the Rising Church, 7500 West 57th Avenue, and the delicious event runs until 2 p.m. Proceeds of the event will be donated to the Ralston House in Arvada, an organization dedicated to survivors of child abuse. For more information, visit oldetownarvada.org.
A Chocolate Affair
-
Holiday white peppermint Twinkies, Palmer Candy join recall over salmonella concerns
-
Food at wrong temperatures trip up Bent Noodle, Sultan Grill
-
U2C Small Town Stories: Moose, Shrine & Chocolate
-
Parade of Darks Beerfest
-
Usain Bolt stripped of Olympic gold after teammate fails doping test
-
-
Health issues higher for those who lived near Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant, study finds
-
Coloradans get into the holiday spirit with beer
-
Daybreak Delights: Coconut Hot Chocolate
-
Daybreak Delights: No bake chocolate haystacks
-
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Beer
-
-
Oreo to release candy bars in America
-
Emergency dog rescue operation underway
-
A Gift for Chocolate Lovers – Harbor Sweets