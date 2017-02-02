Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Saturday, February 4, A Chocolate Affair takes over downtown Arvada with more than fifteen different chocolate samples (at $1 each), a chocolate treasure hunt, and a baking contest to celebrate chocolate chip cookies and brownies. Tickets for samples can be purchased beginning at 11 a.m. in Olde Town Square or at the Rising Church, 7500 West 57th Avenue, and the delicious event runs until 2 p.m. Proceeds of the event will be donated to the Ralston House in Arvada, an organization dedicated to survivors of child abuse. For more information, visit oldetownarvada.org.