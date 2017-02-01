Timelapse: Fog ebbs & flows like an ocean

Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.
Posted 10:46 am, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:49AM, February 1, 2017

DENVER - A breathtaking sight this morning as a sea of fog ebbs and flows across Denver and the Front Range.  This timelapse was recorded on Lookout Mountain.

How does this occur?  Fog moves with the wind.  As the wind direction changes so does the fog.  Easterly and Northeasterly winds tend to generate and/or transport the most fog across the Front Range.