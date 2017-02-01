Suspected killer of RTD officer lived in Englewood motel with wife and baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Investigators believe Joshua Cummings, 37, targeted RTD security officer Scott Von Lanken in what's being described as an execution-style killing. Sources told FOX31 Cummings describes himself as a “radical Muslim.”

Law enforcement sources also told FOX31 Cummings was arrested with jihadist materials inside a backpack. Cummings, who is from Texas, was arrested in Austin in 2010 for assault.

Late Wednesday, police officers were outside the Holiday Motel, 4475 S. Broadway in Englewood. The manager at the motel said Cummings lived in a room with his wife and baby over the last few weeks.

The manager also said FBI agents and police officers were at the motel, investigating Cummings weeks ago. A neighboring business owner backed up that story, saying a police officer told him Cummings was being investigated for unusual Facebook posts.

FBI agents refused to comment on Wednesday. FOX31 talked to Cummings’ father on the phone Wednesday. He had no comment.