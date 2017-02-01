Suspect on bicycle sought after woman shot at Wheat Ridge ATM

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A woman was shot during an attempted robbery at an ATM early Wednesday morning, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

The shooting happened at a drive-thru Chase Bank ATM at West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard about 5 a.m., police said.

The suspect was on a bicycle, opened the driver-side door of the woman’s vehicle as she was withdrawing money, then tried to rob her before shooting her, police said.

The woman drove herself to Exempla Lutheran Medical Center to be treated for a shoulder injury that is not believed to be life-threatening. Her name and age have not been released.

The victim was described by police as a black man who was bald and wearing black clothing. A metro-wide be on the lookout alert was issued for the man, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.