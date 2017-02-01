Video: Snowmobiler writes ‘Colorado’ in giant letters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two brothers from southern Colorado decided to show their love for the state in a big way.

So Jarod Miller hopped on his snowmobile and his brother Jason Miller launched his drone.

"Me and the bros had been talking about this shot all week, and today, Jarod Miller, armed with a simple snowmobile, deftly carved out the state name in a fresh field that could be read from space," Jason Miller wrote on Facebook. "First pass."

The carved out the message near Jarod's home in Pagosa Springs.

We have to give Jason an A+ for his perfect snowmobile penmanship and Jarod a virtual high five for flying the drone -- and a BIG thank you for sharing the video with us!