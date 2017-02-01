Snow tubing down the Rocky Mountains!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEYSTONE, Colo. -- The Keystone Ski Resort in Summit County has plenty of unique 'things' to offer its visitors, including the world's tallest snow tubing hill!

That's right! At 11,640 feet in elevation, you can spin down the side of the Rocky Mountains, while skiers and snowboards zip on by.

"You can get your slides in, your fun in and your adrenaline rushing!" said Russell Carlton, a spokesperson for Keystone.

If the slopes are open for skiing, they'll definitely be open for tubing! Here's the detailed information from Keystone's website:

Dates: Open Daily.

Times:

Monday & Tuesday: 10:00AM-3:00PM

Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00AM-2:00PM, 4:00PM-6:30PM

Location: Adventure Point - top of the River Run Gondola



Cost: $33/hour

Tubing Sessions are one hour long. Must be 42 inches or taller to tube. Everyone rides in their own tube!

Tubing Plus $35/hr

One hour of tubing plus a $5 Summit House Voucher.



Reservations: Reservations are required. To reserve call 970-496-4386.

Hour long sessions start every 15 minutes. You must be at least 42 inches tall to tube, which is around 4 years old and we recommend this activity for the more adventurous kid.

Check-In: Check-in is located at the Adventure Point Check-In Hut in River Run’s Gondola Plaza. We recommend that foot passengers check in 45 minutes prior to your reservation. During the Christmas holidays, we recommend you check-in one hour prior to your reservation. If you are already up on the hill, check in at Adventure Point at the top of Dercum Mountain 15 minutes prior to your reservation.

Parking: Free parking will be available in the River Run Parking Lot. Free lots can be full on busy weekends and holidays so plan accordingly.

To get a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to snow tube down a hill 11,640 ft. up, watch Kevin Torres' 'Unique 2 Colorado' segment by selecting 'play' on the video above.