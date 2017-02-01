× Barricade situation in Cherry Creek North neighborhood puts school on lockout

DENVER — Police said they were working to contact a suspicious party in Cherry Creek North Wednesday afternoon.

They said the suspect was inside a home in the area of East 3rd Avenue and Columbine and Josephine streets.

Police said they had set up a perimeter and drivers and pedestrians were being diverted around the area.

Bromwell Elementary School was on lockout. The school notified parents that students could be picked up on the north side of the school.

