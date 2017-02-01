Parents oppose Jeffco’s plan to close Peck Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA – Parents in Arvada are trying to come up with new ideas to try and keep their community’s elementary school open.

Peck Elementary School is one of the five proposed school closures in Jefferson County to help make up for budget shortfalls. Last week, district officials announced it would need to close to the schools because the $680 million bond failed in the November 2016 general election.

Jefferson County Public Schools says Peck, which is 50 years old, is too costly to maintain and has declining enrollment.

However, parents tell FOX31 it is one of the top rated schools academically in the district.

“I think the quality of the education that the kids receive is more important that the overall landscape and condition of the school,” parent Amber Bowes said.

Her third grade daughter is the third generation in her family to attend Peck. Bowes said she moved back to the neighborhood specifically so her daughter could go there.

"The other schools they are giving us options for that the kids would most likely go to are rated below peck. So I think that we have an amazing team and if we break up that team the kids are going to struggle with that emotionally and in terms of grades," she said.

The PTA at Peck is now trying to come up with alternative plans to present to the school district that would keep the school open while still saving money.

The school board is scheduled to make its final decision about the school closures on February 9th at 5 p.m. in the district office in Golden.