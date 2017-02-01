Man films heartbreaking moment mom with dementia forgets who he is

DUBLIN, Ohio — An Ohio man who has been sharing weekly videos of his mother’s battle with dementia shared footage of the day he called “the worst day of my life.”

The heartbreaking video features Joey, 45, and his 67-year-old mother, Molly, who was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia two years ago, Daily Mail reports.

The video shows the first time that she was unable to remember his name since being diagnosed.

“So you weren’t sure who my dad was, you know who my mom is?” Joey asked his mother in the video.

“No, I guess, I don’t know,” she said. “Tell me.”

Joey then asked his mother whether he was a friend and how they met.

“You don’t know who my family is?” he asked his mom.

“I don’t even know if I knew you,” Molly said confused.

“Don’t I look familiar?” he asked her again, holding back tears,

“I don’t know. I think so,” Molly replied.

After dropping her off back at the nursing home, Joey is seen breaking down in tears in his car.

“This day I will never forget. When your mother doesn’t know who you are, she knows my name but doesn’t know who I am,” Joey said.

“I tried so hard to get her to say who I was…but she just doesn’t know. I feel like she just died. I wasn’t expecting this,” he added.

In an interview, Joey said he was overwhelmed by the support since he posted episode 6 of his series on Tuesday.

He added that he started this series to help raise awareness for dementia.

“Everyone has a mother and it’s hard to imagine your mother not knowing who you are,” Joey told Daily Mail. “You can see from watching the footage how devastating it is.”

“I am exposing my weaknesses and vulnerabilities but I wanted to bring awareness to dementia and that is more important,” he added.

According to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, the disease affects an estimated 1.4 million individuals in the United States.