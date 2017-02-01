Man fatally shot in Lower Downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man was shot and killed in Lower Downtown late Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. at 16th and Wynkoop streets, one block from Union Station, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The name and age of the victim have not been released.

One suspect is in custody and a gun was recovered, police said. There is no threat to the public, police said. The suspect has not been identified.

Police have released few details about the shooting, only saying they are conducting a death investigation.

Wynkoop was closed between 15th and 17th streets on Wednesday morning as police investigated the shooting. It reopened about 5:50 a.m.