Icing could lead to potential travel issues through Thursday morning

DENVER — Winter weather advisories have been posted for the urban core as low cloud cover and fog bring a threat of ice to the Front Range and plains.

As of 3pm, freezing drizzle was reported at DIA where arriving flights had been delayed. Other areas of icing reported to the north near Loveland.

The biggest impact of this system will be overnight through 9am Thursday morning. That’s the timeframe of coldest temperatures which clearly make it easier for ice to form on roadways, surfaces, etc.

The low cloud cover and fog will be around through the night until attempting to lift a bit Thursday midday and afternoon. So long as the visibility is reduced there will be a threat of ice on all surfaces.

Drivers should be aware of the potential threat and take their drive a bit slower. Here is the travel impact map showing most of the eastern half of Colorado to be impacted, and smaller pockets around Denver and the foothills where the impact will be moderate to high: