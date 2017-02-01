Hotels are pricier for Groundhog Day than for the Super Bowl

Groundhog Day is Thursday, and some people are willing to shell out big bucks for a glimpse at Punxsutawney Phil.

Hotel website Trivago recently looked at average hotel rates in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Phil appears every Groundhog Day.

Turns out the average price for a one-night hotel stay in Punxsutawney around Groundhog Day stands at $450 a night!

By comparison, a hotel room in Houston, where Super Bowl 51 happens this Sunday, is $340.

Of course there are a lot more hotel rooms in Houston than in Punxsutawney, which has a population of fewer than 6,000 people.

And, Punxsutawney hotel prices are a lot more reasonable once Groundhog Day ends.

Trivago says the city’s average hotel price falls more than $300 the day after Groundhog Day.