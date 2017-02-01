× Hit-and-run driver injures Elbert County sheriff’s deputy

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — An Elbert County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning. Authorities were looking for the suspect and vehicle. He was in stable condition at a hospital.

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 36500 block of County Road 33.

The deputy pulled to the side of the road and turned on the emergency lights on his vehicle. He was struck while he removed debris from the road.

“The suspect did not stop after striking the deputy with his vehicle and continued northbound on County Road 33,” the sheriff’s office said.

Suspect description

White male

Thin possibly in his 30s

Wearing a green windbreaker

Black baseball cap

Sunglasses

The suspect vehicle is a white 90s Chevy regular cab truck, chrome bumpers, rust on the right side of the hood and the right front fender, blue tint on the top of the windshield, damage to right front of the vehicle.