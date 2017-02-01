National Signing Day: Share your photos

Get Your Kids Involved In Pet Education Programs

Posted 2:25 pm, February 1, 2017, by

The Dumb Friends League was on the show today to talk about the education they provide for children so they can engage in a life of responsible pet care. They have programs, and camps in which kids can get hands on training. To get more information on getting your kid involved call 303-751-5772, or visit DDFL.org