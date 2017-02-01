× FOX31 viewers save Aurora mom from eviction after she lost her job

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora mother, running out of time, facing the loss of her home after losing her job is relieved to see her little girl safe and secure Wednesday night.

Melissa Waldrup said her two-year-old daughter Maleah is her everything. “I want her to concentrate on being a kid I don’t want her to worry about ‘it’s cold out here.’”

Maleah won’t have to worry, thanks to the kindness of FOX31 viewers.

Melissa lost her job in November, her husband is working as hard as he can. They have struggled to play catch up on the rent for three months and have been holding on, but weren’t going to have enough money by a February 1 deadline to prevent being evicted.

Just minutes after the Problem Solvers story about their situation aired on January 31, FOX31 viewers responded to a GoFundMe page, providing the $1,075 the family needed to stay in their home.

The bulk of the money came from one donor, with the total being close to $1,400.

“I don’t even remember breathing,” Melissa said. “I remember crying and just saying someone paid it, oh my God.”

She said she is grateful to those who donated, and looks forward to thanking the main donor in person next week. FOX31 will be there to share the precious moments.

Melissa found a job earlier this month that she takes two buses for an hour-and-a-half to get to each day, but says she will do whatever it takes to stay ahead.

The FOX31 Problems Solvers contacted the landlord, and found he is well within his right to demand payment. The management said they have certainly worked with agencies to help struggling residents, but must be fair and have the same rule for everyone.

Fair housing advocates have advice to help protect your family.

Understand payment polices and rules about late fees

Know how an eviction works and the fees for reinstating a lease

Register for assistance immediately if you start slipping behind

Here are a few resources for families in need.

Salvation Army

Colorado Affordable Legal Services

303-996-0010

Tenants’ rights website

Brothers Redevelopment – Housing Connects

1-844-926-6632

Colorado Housing Connects website

Denver code enforcement

If a tenant has an issue like no heat or pests or other code violations, they can file a complaint through 311 or email phicomments@denvergov.org

Looking for housing

Colorado Housing Search website

This is a portal that lists affordable properties throughout the state. It details whether units accept vouchers or not.

