× Don’t panic, there’s not going to be a bacon shortage

A recent report from the U.S.D.A. sparked major anxiety among bacon aficionados.

According to the U.S.D.A report, the amount of frozen pork bellies in storage fell to about 17.7 million pounds last month, the lowest December inventory since they started keeping records in 1957. That’s down more than 35 million pounds from December 2015.

Adding grease to the fire, the Ohio Pork Council created a website called baconshortage.com.

USA Today, Forbes, NBC and Men’s Health ran with panic-inducing headlines, including:

“Nation’s bacon reserves hit 50-year low as prices rise“

“The Looming Disaster Of A US Bacon Shortage“

“Now It’s Getting Serious: 2017 Could See a Bacon Shortage“

“Everyone Freak Out! America Is Running Low On Bacon“

But we’re here to reassure you, there’s no need to panic.

Representatives from the pork industry say they are confident they can keep up with demand and there won’t be any serious shortages.

The New York Times spoke to Steve Meyer, the vice president of pork analysis for EMI Analytics.

“To imply that there’s going to be some shortage of bacon is wrong,” the Times quoted Meyer as saying. “There’s plenty of hogs coming. There’s going to be plenty of bacon.”

Rich Deaton, the president of the Ohio Pork Council, told the Times that baconshortage.com was simply a marketing tool.

“We can’t control how the news is interpreted,” the Times quoted Deaton as saying.

“The demand is high and us pig farmers, not only in Ohio but throughout the U.S., have risen to the occasion and are going to meet that demand,” Deaton told the Times.