Denver Public Schools culinary cafe in business for decades

DENVER -- Hungry for lunch?

In the Highland's neighborhood you could stop by Masterpiece Deli, Almato's Ale House or maybe Lola's.

But there's one little cafe that's been delighting diners for forty years and it's located inside Denver Public Schools' Career Education Center.

Welcome to the Eliot Street Cafe, "It's a student-run restaurant. The only one in Denver. The students do everything from the front of the house to the back of the house. From baking and pastry to management," said Chef Trish Wilson, Career Education Center Culinary Instructor.

Professional culinary schools charge thousands of dollars for the knowledge that these student chefs are getting for free. Graduating senior Mysun Hall loves the culinary classes, and can't wait to get cooking. "I'm going into culinary school and then from there on after I graduate I just want to perfect my craft."

Bill and Lori Bennett have been having lunch here since 1980, for the food and the chefs in training. "You come here and it just makes your heart feel good about what great kids they have here," Bill Bennett said.

Hands-on learning taught by the pros at no cost to the student in a real world environment. That's the recipe for success.