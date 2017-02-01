Bicyclist seriously injured in Fort Collins hit-and-run

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The collision happened at South Lemay Avenue and Columbia Road just after 7:30 p.m.

Per scanner, trauma team at MCR called on for crash. pic.twitter.com/LvpVIYtX1b — Cassa Niedringhaus (@CassaMN) February 1, 2017

The cyclist, 27-year-old Patrick Price, was in the roadway when officers arrived. He was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies for treatment of unknown injuries. He is in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police that Price was riding his bicycle south on Lemay Avenue when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and was last seen traveling southbound on Lemay, police said.

The intersection of Lemay Avenue and Columbia Road was closed for about four hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information who has not talked with police is asked to call 970-416-2229 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.