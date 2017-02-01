× CDOT warns people to stay off roads because of icy conditions

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation called this a “stay off the roads” situation Wednesday night. Freezing drizzle and fog coated highways along the northern Front Range with ice. It caused numerous crashes.

“We urge motorists to please stay off the roads if you can as icy conditions will exist. All plows are out tackling and preparing for the storm and are applying deicers,” CDOT said in issuing a winter storm travel alert Wednesday night.

CDOT said the icy conditions are expected to move into metro Denver and across the Eastern Plains Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This storm could create a challenging commute up and down the Front Range Thursday morning including in metro Denver.

The most dangerous conditions were in northern Colorado Wednesday night. The city of Fort Collins was on accident alert, meaning if there were no injuries, drugs or alcohol were not involved and vehicles can be driven after a crash, drivers should exchange information and move on.

Freezing drizzle was reported at DIA where there were some flight delays reported and deicing was underway for departing aircraft. Other areas of icing were reported to the north near Loveland.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place with the biggest impact of this system through 9 a.m. Thursday. That’s the time frame of coldest temperatures which clearly make it easier for ice to form on roadways, surfaces, etc.

The low cloud cover and fog will be around through the night until attempting to lift a bit Thursday midday and afternoon. So long as the visibility is reduced there will be a threat of ice on all surfaces.

Drivers should be aware of the icy situation and avoid going out in their vehicles if possible. Here is the travel impact map showing most of the eastern half of Colorado to be impacted, and smaller pockets around Denver and the foothills where the impact will be moderate to high: