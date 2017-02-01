Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with twins

NEW YORK — Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting, the singer announced Wednesday, a little more than a month after their first child turned 5.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old superstar hinted that she’s having twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” she posted.

Beyonce revealed the news with a photo of her sporting a noticeable bump, surrounded by flowers and wearing a light green veil.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The couple married in 2008.