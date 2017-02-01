National Signing Day: Share your photos

Actor Scott Takeda In-Studio

He's a Colorado native that's making it big in Hollywood. We're talking about Scott Takeda. You've seen in him a tons of films and his latest project that hits theaters Friday is... "The Space Between Us." here to tell us more was Scott.

http://scotttakeda.com/ 