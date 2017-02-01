Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Federal

DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

Officers responded to South Federal Boulevard and West Louisiana Avenue about 7:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown serious injuries. The name, age and gender of the person who was hit have not been released.

Police did not indicate that it was a hit-and-run crash or say if the driver was injured.

Federal Boulevard was closed in both directions at Louisiana as police investigated. It reopened at 9 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.