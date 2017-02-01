National Signing Day: Share your photos

801 Chophouse-Everyday Eats

Posted 2:55 pm, February 1, 2017, by

Denver is turning into a big steakhouse town and, that's certainly the case with the latest one to open up before the holidays called "801 Chophouse" in Cherry Creek.  It's got everything you would expect and more. We sent our producers Mary and Annalisa to check it out. In today's Everyday Eats!

http://801chophouse.com/