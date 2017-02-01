× 5 killed in 5 separate crashes in northern Colorado, State Patrol says

DENVER — There were five people killed in five separate accidents Wednesday on northern Colorado roads.

The Colorado State Patrol confirmed the fatalities. Investigators did not say what caused the crashes because the reports weren’t complete late Wednesday night.

But a spokesman said highways in the region were treacherous when freezing drizzle and fog moved into the region coating roads with ice.

Here are basic details about the crashes:

Highway 392 at Weld County Road 45: A woman died in a single vehicle crash at 3:08 p.m. Highways 287 and 72: Two-vehicle crash with one fatality at 4:55 p.m. Highway 14 west of Ault: One fatality I-76 between Roggen and Wiggins: A man died in a single vehicle rollover crash at 7:02 p.m. Highway 52, State Patrol did not have exact location but Colorado Department of Transportation reported a crash north of Fort Morgan: Two-vehicle crash, one person killed at 4:03 p.m.

This was the only information the State Patrol had to release late Wednesday night.

RELATED: CDOT warns people to stay off roads because of icy conditions