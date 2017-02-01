Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
National Signing Day: Share your photos
Watch live: ‘Good Day Colorado’

2 seriously injured in Fort Collins shooting

Posted 6:24 am, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 06:29AM, February 1, 2017

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting late Tuesday night, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Worthington Avenue.

Police said there are no suspects in custody but police do not believe there is a threat to public safety. No suspect description was released.

Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The extent of the injuries is not known. Their names, ages and gender have not been released.

 