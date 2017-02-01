2 seriously injured in Fort Collins shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting late Tuesday night, the Fort Collins Police Department said.
The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Worthington Avenue.
Police said there are no suspects in custody but police do not believe there is a threat to public safety. No suspect description was released.
Two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The extent of the injuries is not known. Their names, ages and gender have not been released.
40.551029 -105.090014