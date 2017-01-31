Viewer reaches out to Problem Solver’s to help emaciated dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A concerned viewer emailed Problem Solvers and included disturbing pictures of a dog the viewer said was in dire need of medical attention.

Problem Solvers responded and contacted the owners of the 10-year-old American Boxer named Estrella.

They said the dog is sick. "One infection after another and we've been getting her infections under control. But after one, another one comes. She's just sick," Alejandra Tapia said about her dog.

Concerned neighbors called Denver Animal Control, and they in turn contacted Alejandra Tapia and told her to take her dog to the veterinarian.

Tapia took her Boxer to Brentwood Animal Hospital in Denver, and Problem Solvers went along.

Estrella's diagnosis: "She's hypo-thyroid, she has a chronic eye infection and most likely other infections that just can't be diagnosed at this time," Kathleen J. Brown, D.V.M. said.

Abuse, neglect, or just not paying attention, Dr. Brown will not speculate on the cause of Estrella's condition. But she did provide medication, advice and an insistence that Alejandra bring back her dog for follow up examinations.

Doctor Brown told Problem Solvers there has to be solid evidence of abuse or neglect before a vet will take protective custody of an animal. Which, by Colorado state law, is the right of every veterinarian.

The veterinarian said there just isn't overwhelming evidence of abuse in this situation.