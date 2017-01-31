× Tuesday is last day to enroll for Affordable Care Act in 2017

Tuesday is the final day of open enrollment in 2017 for the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare.

Activists are encouraging people who need health insurance to apply, despite uncertainty about the future of the program.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at rolling back former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

The Department of Health and Human Services pulled its advertising campaign promoting the end of open enrollment last week.

That infuriated advocates and insurers, who say the final days attract younger and healthier consumers.

Enrollment figures help insurers decide next year’s premiums and if they want to stay in the market.

The Obama administration projected 13.8 million people would sign up for coverage in 2017.

As of Dec. 24, 11.5 million had enrolled.

That’s almost 300,000 more than the previous year.

The number of participants in the program is seen as a barometer of its value to Americans.