Police looking for suspect in attempted kidnapping in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are hoping a sketch released Tuesday will help them identify the man wanted in an attempted kidnapping in Colorado Springs.

A 15-year-old girl told police a man in a white sedan approached her in the parking lot of the Picture Show at Citadel Crossing at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.

She said the man ordered her to get in the car. When she refused, she said he got out of the car, grabbed her by her jacket and tried to pull her into the car.

She pulled away from him and ran, but told police she saw him driving around the parking lot, as though he was looking for her.

She described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall and “fat.” He has a tattoo of thorns across his neck.

The Colorado Springs Police Department released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.