ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A single-engine plane crashed on takeoff at Centennial Airport on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The crash of the GoBOSH 700GX happened on takeoff on the west side of the airport.

Single engine crash on take-off, west side of airport. One person on board, no injuries. SMFR responding. Aircraft is GOBOSH 700GX. pic.twitter.com/CW5A5UaxOT — Centennial Airport (@FlyCentennial) January 31, 2017

The pilot was the only person on board and was not injured.

Single engine crash, no injuries. SMFR responding. pic.twitter.com/Oyim8FA6ch — Centennial Airport (@FlyCentennial) January 31, 2017

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to the crash, airport officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.