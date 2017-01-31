× Save A Life CPR Training

Who: American Heart Association

What: CPR training

When: Saturday, February 25, 2017, from 8 AM to 12 PM

Where: Lucille Erwin Middle School, Loveland, CO (click for map)

As part of “2 Your Health” we strive to not only to promote healthy living but also health centered knowledge. CPR is something that is an ever evolving practice, but is something that is easy to be trained in. Join “2 Your Health” and the American Heart Association for a quick and free training session that can save a life someday.

Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. If a cardiac arrest happened to your loved one, would you know how to perform life-saving CPR, which can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival?

You do not need to be certified to save a life! Come increase your CPR knowledge and learn the basic skills so you can help save a life. The more people know CPR, more lives can be saved.

Join the American Heart Association on February 25th for this FREE community event. Bring the family and learn the life-saving skill of CPR. Trainings will be on the hour at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am, and 11 am. Everyone that attends will walk away with a CPR Anytime Kit that can be used to train others in the community – friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers!