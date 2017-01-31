× Richard Lockett sentenced to life in prison for killing estranged wife in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Limon man accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death has been sentenced to life in prison, FOX31 Denver has confirmed.

Richard Lockett, 45, charged with domestic violence murder for cutting the throat of Kirsten Lockett on July 18, 2015.

Kirsten Lockett had been hiding with her five children at her brother’s home in Castle Rock to escape domestic violence.

Castle Rock police say Richard Lockett broke into the house in the middle of the night and dragged Kirsten to an upstairs bathroom before slashing her throat.

In 2016, Lockett’s defense attorney told the judge he wanted to use the so-called “Twinkie defense,” suggesting Lockett’s high blood sugar on the day of the crime was to blame for his actions.

But the judge refused to allow that defense, and Lockett’s attorney hinted that he would an insanity defense or a not guilty by mental defect defense.

Prosecutors promised to fight any effort using an insanity defense.