Public marijuana education is working, health department says

DENVER — Colorado’s public health committee released new findings Tuesday on the effects of marijuana.

This report showed public marijuana education is working. The health department said marijuana exposure calls to the Rocky Mountain Poison Control and Drug Center have decreased since 2015.

Here are more findings:

There has been no change in the amount of marijuana that adults use since recreational use was legalized in Colorado

Colorado’s average of underage usage is nearly identical to national numbers

About 6 percent of pregnant women choose to use marijuana

The number of people using marijuana daily is much lower than the numbers who use alcohol or tobacco

