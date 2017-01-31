Flu season is here! Experts say the rate this year is about three times higher than last year, and it hasn't even reached its peak yet! Registered Pharmacist and news correspondent Jim Morelli joined us live with easy tips on how to prevent the flu, and reduce the length of time you have it if you catch it.
Protect Don’t Infect – Prevent the Flu
-
3 hospitalized with influenza in Boulder County
-
5 germiest places during flu season
-
Foods to boost your immune system
-
Should seniors delay getting the flu shot?
-
Fish and chips and flu pills: Sick customer’s delivery order goes viral
-
-
Flu Season is back
-
The Office Flu Kits
-
Health department confirms first case of flu in Pueblo County
-
Denver Broncos Coach Gary Kubiak to be released from the hospital Monday
-
Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak taken to hospital after game Sunday night
-
-
Life expectancy in the U.S. drops for first time in more than 20 years
-
Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak to take week off after health issue
-
Doctors explain differences between ‘complex migraine’ and mini-stroke symptoms