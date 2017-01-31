Protect Don’t Infect – Prevent the Flu

Posted 10:35 am, January 31, 2017, by

Flu season is here! Experts say the rate this year is about three times higher than last year, and it hasn't even reached its peak yet! Registered Pharmacist and news correspondent Jim Morelli joined us live with easy tips on how to prevent the flu, and reduce the length of time you have it if you catch it.