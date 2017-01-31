Driver killed after sedan slams into pole in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A 43-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County on Tuesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on Washington Street between East 66th and East 64th avenues.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating whether the man fell asleep behind the wheel while also speeding.

The Honda sedan was traveling northbound on Washington, then crossed over the southbound lanes and crashed into a huge sign pole.

The sign then came down, crushing the vehicle. The Colorado State Patrol estimated the vehicle was traveling 65 mph at the time of the crash.

The man, who has not been identified and was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound Washington Street was closed between 66th and 64th avenues for the investigation and crash cleanup. One lane of southbound Washingon reopened about 7:15 a.m.